Mr. Sehlke, you are wrong. It is a common absolute indisputable fact that Idaho has a mixed democratic/republican form of government. Everyone knows that when Bonneville Country Republicans (also known as the “Oligarchs”) lose, we are a republic. When the Republicans win, it is a democracy.
(Note: statement not valid in North Dakota and Georgia where Republican choose their voters.)
Stay tuned folks, a Republican freshman state senator just introduced a bill into the State Affairs Committee to make ballot initiatives, like Prop 2, more difficult to get on the ballot. Another royal finger thrust upon on us lowly serfs and peasants.
Arnie Erickson
Idaho Falls