Jerry Sehlke’s article appearing in the Nov. 16 edition of the Post Register was squarely on.
One need look no further than the preamble to the constitution of the United States to find clear and direct reference of democratic rule:
“We the people of the United States ... do ordain and establish this Constitution...”
This same principle that the governing of our country “of the people, by the people and for the people”, with the hope that our polity would not perish was immortalized and identified by Abraham Lincoln in his Gettysburg address and confirmed and sanctified by the blood of all of those who fought, suffered and died in the Civil War.
This is not to overlook the fact that the rights of minorities under our system find protection in the Bill of Rights and our system of checks and balances nor does it suggest that democracy in our system may not be both direct and/or representative within existing law.
The claim made by various members of the Bonneville County Republican Central Committee published recently in your paper about democracy being “mob rule,” would seem to have greater applicability to any group (legislative or political) that would attempt to rule contrary to democratic principles of law.
Rich Andrus
Rexburg