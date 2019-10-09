An open letter to Sen. Risch:
You are компромат — compromised. You should recuse yourself from decisions and vacate your chair for discussions relating to Ukraine.
According to Federal Election Commission records, on Nov. 13, 2013, you met with three lobbyists from Mercury Public Affairs — Vin Weber, Ed Kutler and Michael McSherry. They were lobbying on behalf of the European Centre for a Modern Ukraine, a think tank set up by Paul Manafort and Rick Gates to front for Ukrainian president Viktor Yanukovych and his pro-Russia Party of Regions.
On Dec. 4, 2013, Weber, Kutler and McSherry each contributed $1,000 to the Jim Risch for U.S. Senate Committee. These funds came from Ukraine/Russian oligarchs laundered through Manafort's ECFMU. Weber, Kutler and McSherry operated as unregistered foreign agents.
U.S. law prohibits your receiving campaign contributions from foreign nationals or contributions made by one person in the name of another. As a member of the Senate foreign relations committee, you must have been particularly aware of these restrictions, yet you accepted the tainted money.
While the lobbyists have tried retroactively to update their foreign lobbying disclosures, there is no record of your campaign having returned the unlawful $3,000 donation that helped finance your 2014 reelection.
Gary Richardson
Boise