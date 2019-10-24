Time has come for Sen. Risch to retire. His voice is never heard, and his lack of ideas or solutions is appalling. Here is a short list.
- The dismemberment of the U.S. citizen Jamal Khashoggi. When asked he indicated there would be severe sanctions and other legislation against Saudi Arabia. The global Magnitsky act was used against the 17 people involved but nothing against Saudi Arabia. I wrote about Saudi Arabia buying $800 billion dollars of military hardware without going through Congress. His reply was that less than $700 million dollars went through Congress. My point exactly.
- Next, his view on climate change. He agrees with the Pentagon assessment that it’s our number one challenge to national security. He believes it’s real and man-caused. But wait there’s more, “I don’t know if there’s anything anybody can do about it.” Really, I can come up with a long list, and I’m just an old man. He gave us hope when he said, “You kids, we’re handing this off to you.”
- Next, the Ukraine debacle where he says we should read all the evidence before deciding. He doesn’t heed his own advice because he said at the start he’s a prosecutor and can smell a rat. The rat he is smelling is just down the street.
- Last, what is happening in Syria. Risch chairs that committee and he is silent. He said we should get behind our commander in chief. Trump taught him well on how to suck up.
Ken Martin
Idaho Falls