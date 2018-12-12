Apparently, Mr. Crapo and Mr. Risch, our Idaho Senators, are morally and ethically bankrupt. It's beyond me how they can consistently and constantly support Mr. Trump when his lies and self-serving behavior are so blatant — and so bad for the United States and the world. You can check any number of sources such as The Fact Checker, The Week magazine, etc. You are not ignorant, but rather an accomplice to Mr. Trump's destruction of our country and all the good it has stood for.
Like someone driving a getaway car, or someone who plans a robbery, you are as guilty as the one who actually robs the bank. Shame on you for not standing up to a pathological non-truth teller and profound egotist.
Roy H. Marlowe
Rexburg