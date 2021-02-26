Sen. Crapo, on Jan. 6 you said: “What we witnessed at the U.S. Capitol today was not peaceful; such violence is wholly unacceptable. All perpetrators should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”
And Sen. Risch, you issued this: “Today’s events in the United States Capitol, meant to disrupt a process at the heart of our democracy, were unpatriotic and un-American in the extreme. …The violent, despicable acts of Jan. 6 have shaken our republic to its core and must not go unpunished.”
You both witnessed actual events that day at the Capitol. You both were presented with overwhelming evidence of Mr. Trump’s total disregard for our Constitution when he incited violence and worse that day. You both were presented firsthand accounts from law enforcement officers as they pleaded for backup, trying to hold the line against overwhelming adversaries.
Yet, despite your lofty words, you let those officers down. You let the people of this state and our nation down. You purposely misinterpreted the Constitution and sidestepped your duty to it.
If not already, I hope you soon come to feel the shame and disgrace you have vested upon this state and its people.
Richard Feuerborn
Pocatello