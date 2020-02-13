The Legislature meets yearly for about three months to deal with the current challenges faced by the state. Idaho has 74 Statutes, a state Constitution and other rules that determine what we may and may not do in Idaho.
Recently Sen. Guthrie proposed giving driving licenses to individuals who are here illegally and outlined the reasons he thinks that is a good idea. I responded to his e-mail with facts related to his proposal and asked him to respond to each of my points. He never has done so. This idea would benefit a small segment of our state and have very serious harmful effects on the state as a whole.
Sen. Burgoyne is introducing legislation to decriminalize drug use in private places. I have likewise sent an e-mail to him on the subject and received no response. What are the legitimate benefits of such a proposal, and when the individual under the influence of drugs leaves the private place, who is at risk?
Both of these proposals lack clear thinking and legitimate problem-solving. Guthrie's support is to prop up the ag/ranch industry he is part of with cheap labor, and Burgoyne neglects the fundamental problem which is drug use. This is a thorny problem, but components of lessening drug use include education, curtail the flow of drugs into the state (and that begins outside of Idaho) and severe penalties for distribution. Legalizing the use in any circumstance adds to the problem and does not begin to become a solution. Guthrie's justification is "they're here anyway and driving anyway." That kind of thinking does not solve the problem but makes it worse.
I would not hire either Burgoyne or Guthrie to problem solve in my businesses.
Michael Armstrong
Idaho Falls