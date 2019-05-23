I’m a crusty old guy with thick skin as tough as leather. However, when someone makes false accusations against President Donald Trump, including me as a political target, then I draw the line.
Jim Sathe’s scurrilous assertions need to be addressed.
Space is limited, so I’ll briefly counter point-by-point Sathe’s falsehoods:
- Media bias - The Washington Post, a liberal newspaper, recently admitted that 91 percent of reporting is biased against Trump. There are other credible surveys with similar results.
- Racism - Trump was raised in Queens where New Yorkers encourage integration and equal opportunity for all people. Trump practiced that humane philosophy, as evidenced by his employment of thousands of construction workers of all races and nationalities.
- Immigration - The separation of children from their immigrant parents did not begin under the Trump Administration.
- Abortion - Interpret the law as you will, but as a compassionate human being, I oppose abortion, especially when it’s late-term.
- North Korea - Trump is tough with his foreign policy against our adversaries where he’s certainly not in love with Kim Jong-un.
- NATO - As a Navy veteran, I’m a strong supporter of NATO and other alliances. Sathe’s term of Trump’s “trashing” NATO is deceitful. Trump wants wealthy European nations to pay their fair share of military protection.
- Agriculture & tariffs - Trump is the first president gutsy enough to tackle head-on the gross trade imbalance and intellectual theft from China. I don’t like tariffs, but it is a very good negotiation tool where Chinese leadership will likely offer major concessions.
I welcome a good spirited public political debate, but let’s not mix accuracy up with nasty nouns and rhetoric.
Bob Ziel
Rigby