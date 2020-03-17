As a former New Yorker from Queens, Sen. Chuck Schumer from Brooklyn was once a neighbor of mine. I understand his ghetto type of bully mentality. However, it’s inexcusable where he stepped over the line of decency with outrageous remarks regarding abortion.
He should know better.
Schumer is irresponsible where he threatened justices of the U.S. Supreme Court. To quote him: “I want to tell you, Gorsuch, I want to tell you, Kavanaugh, you have released the whirlwind, and you will pay the price. You won’t know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions.”
By any standard, be it in legal terms or in plain English, Schumer’s statement is a shameful threat thrust upon justices of our nation’s highest court.
Chief Justice John Roberts issued the following statement: “Justices know that criticism comes with the territory, but threatening statements of this sort from the highest levels of government are not only inappropriate, they are dangerous. All members of the court will continue to do their job, without fear or favor, from whatever quarter.”
I’m curious what constitutionalist David Adler, of the Alturas Institute, has to say about Schumer’s rash outburst.
Also, it would be appropriate for former Idaho Supreme Court Chief Justice Jim Jones to give us his perspective on Schumer’s remarks.
Meanwhile, the Senate should censure Schumer but with the political atmosphere in Washington, D.C., the way it is today, it’s doubtful that a majority of Republican and Democratic senators have the fortitude to do so.
Bob Ziel
Rigby