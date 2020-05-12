Shane Ruebush is running for District 34A representative. I have known Shane for many years, and sometimes a good recommendation goes a long way. Shane is genuine. He is a man without guile. He is not running for any glory or self-reward, but out of a sense of caring about his neighbors and community.
Shane has regularly attended county meetings for years. He has studied county codes and tried to influence policy for the betterment of the citizens in Madison County. Not many people do that of their own volition. But it takes good people like Shane to get good legislation and codes passed. Our leaders need to hear from us. So, Shane Ruebush has now decided he can best influence local government by running for this office. And he would make a fantastic representative for Madison and Bonneville counties. He knows about hard work. He has earned his P.h.D. while working full-time and raising a large family to include adopted children. He is currently a professor at Brigham Young University-Idaho. And In the midst of all of this, he was passionate about attending local county meetings to let his voice of reason be heard on many issues.
We have some good people running for office in eastern Idaho. To receive your absentee ballot, go to idahovotes.gov and request your ballot. Two new candidates are running for District 34A representative due to Doug Ricks’ vacancy. Shane Ruebush would be a great candidate to fill that vacancy.
Chris Allison
Rexburg