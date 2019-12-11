In a Dec. 8 letter, I was accused of lies and the Post Register was accused of publishing those lies about the firing of Ukrainian investigator Shokin.
Shokin was doing exactly what Biden claims he was fired for not doing: investigating corruption involving government officials. The Hill's John Solomon reported, "Shokin told me in written answers to questions that, before he was fired as general prosecutor, he had made 'specific plans' for the investigation that 'included interrogations and other crime-investigation procedures into all members of the executive board [of Burisma], including Hunter Biden.'" In late September "hundreds of pages of never-released memos and documents — many from inside the American team helping Burisma to stave off its legal troubles — conflict with Biden's narrative." These now-disclosed documents "raise the troubling prospect that U.S. officials may have painted a false picture in Ukraine that helped ease Burisma's legal troubles and stop prosecutors' plans to interview Hunter Biden during the 2016 U.S. presidential election."
The Hill further reported that the documents show that Burisma's American legal representatives met with Ukrainian officials just days after Biden forced the firing of the country's chief prosecutor and offered "an apology for dissemination of false information by U.S. representatives and public figures" about the Ukrainian prosecutors, according to the Ukrainian government's official memo of the meeting. The effort to secure that meeting began the same day the prosecutor's firing was announced.
In short, Joe Biden and others in the Obama administration spread false information about a prosecutor who was about to question Biden's son — leading to his firing.
R. Grant Hunter
Terreton