I'm not sure how the Post Register's opinion page is improved by the addition of people like Mark Fuller. His column of March 13 was so full of lies as to be unintelligible. Perhaps Mr. Fuller is unaware that he was spreading lies. But he should know better.
Infanticide is illegal. Nobody has made any move to change that. So his column was about 500 words of pure propaganda. It serves no other purpose than to make uninformed people angry. And that is the opposite of what a good newspaper should do.
I suggest that the Post Register just print a blank space whenever such a column is submitted. People could take notes or doodle. At least you wouldn't be doing any harm.
Dan Henry
Idaho Falls