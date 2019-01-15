I am a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
The new program for ministering is designed to help each other when help is needed. A good friend of mine (who happens to be my former sister-in-law) lives in Rigby and has been without transportation for a long time. She recently got her driver’s license reinstated.
Her local bishop has been working with her to get her life back on track. She had gotten a job at Deseret Industries in Idaho Falls and was receiving rides from local members.
Now she has a job as a prep cook at a pub and catering company in Idaho Falls and her bishop told the members not to give rides to her anymore. He feels it is dangerous to the members because of where she works.
It is my understanding that no matter where a person is employed if you need a ride people should be willing to help. My wife and I live in Saint Anthony, and this friend has been relying on us for rides about 3-4 days per week. That’s over 100 miles round-trip in one day.
I’m glad we can help, but we are barely scrimping by as my wife is trying to look for work. This bishop should learn that Christ does not judge our workplace, but what’s in our hearts. My friend is trying to better her life.
Larry White
St. Anthony