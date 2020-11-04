I, too, hope that people will approach COVID-19 with courage (not fear).
I hope they will show courage by prioritizing keeping our students in school above their own desires.
Choosing students and health care workers over:
1.) Going to bars.
2.) Eating out.
3.) Non-physically distant gatherings without masks.
4.) Small gatherings with friends and family not known to be (to a reasonable certainty) uninfected.
Please, keep our economy open and our health care workers and students safe and healthy.
Wear a mask, for your community and yourself. Even you might have an unidentified underlying condition.
Charlotte Goddin
Idaho Falls