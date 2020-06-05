I live in arguably the best area in the world and feel blessed every day to have raised our family in such a safe community.
When I visited a store and a public building last week, however, I was startled that fewer than 10% of people in these buildings had masks or were practicing physical distancing, including employees and government workers.
I don’t get it. We’ve lost over 100,000 people to this terrible disease, and yet we seem more divided than ever about how to best move forward with our lives. Still, the solution is really quite simple: The mask you wear protects me and the mask I wear protects you. In fact, this one small inconvenience will get our economy functioning more quickly by slowing the spread of disease.
I wear a mask, not because I like wearing it, but because I care about you. I would hope you would do the same for me.
If I see you not wearing a mask, then I must assume that you don’t care about others or me in our town. This is distressing and scary because we all need to look out for each other during times of crisis. We all need to ensure the greater good of the community if we want it to continue being a safe place to raise our children and grandchildren.
Let’s put divisiveness, politics and a little bit of personal comfort aside and begin showing some genuine compassion for our fellow human beings. It is actually really easy to show you care.
Unfortunately, with this disease, no one is safe until we all are safe.
Corey D. Barnard
Rexburg