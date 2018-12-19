The City Council is to be commended for renaming University Blvd in honor of Congressman Simpson. What I would call one of the best secrets in this area is the work that Congressman Simpson has done for INL and southeast Idaho, with so few truly appreciating or knowing about his hard work and efforts.
As a former DOE-ID/INL budget director (now retired several years,) I saw the effort that Congressman Simpson and his staff put forth first hand. Unfortunately, most of the Idaho congressional delegation over the last several years has exhibited little interest or effort on behalf of INL (Congressman Simpson and before him Congressman Stallings and Senator McClure being the exceptions). Congressman Simpson has worked hard to understand INL issues and gain membership on the important Congressional committees that deal with INL and southeast Idaho concerns. He has truly taken care of the site and its needs, and it is commendable that the city has decided to rename University Blvd in his honor.
William Lloyd
Idaho Falls