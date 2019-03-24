In a Sunday op-ed, Rep. Mike Simpson stated that the proposed Green New Deal will cost $93 trillion and labeled it “crazy and loony.” However, he provides no basis for this number. This cost estimate was provided by the conservative think tank American Action Forum, whose president acknowledged he did not really have a good idea what the number might actually be. This is detailed in Politico on March 10.
Part of the reason for this uncertainty is that the proposal is mainly aspirational at this point and has little in the way of specifics that would provide a basis for making any kind of reliable estimates. About $80 trillion of the $93 trillion in the estimate was due to programs for jobs and universal healthcare and only the remainder was due to steps to mitigate global warming. Essentially the AAF estimate is made up and may grossly distort what the actual costs might be. As a counterpoint, consider that the International Panel on Climate Change has estimated the costs of 1.5 to 2 degrees C of warming at between $54-69 trillion and scientists predict inaction would result in still higher temperatures and greater costs.
The $93 trillion talking point is a dishonest representation that is intended to shut off debate on a topic that needs our attention and action.
Dennis Finn
Idaho Falls