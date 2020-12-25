Once, a trucker was driving down the road, but his thoughts were not on the road signs. Unfortunately, his truck exceeded the height requirement by 4 inches to pass safely under the overpass, and the truck became stuck. The police had heavy equipment tow trucks try to pull the truck, out but it didn’t work. Engineers from the Department of Transportation and contractors were called in to assess the problem and come up with a solution. After several hours of measuring, walking around, talking and head-scratching, they decided that having cranes brought in to lift up the overpass and backing out the truck would be the best course to take. An engineer brought his 6-year-old daughter with him, and after the group had made a decision on correcting the problem, the girl said “why can’t you let the air out of the tires daddy?”
We need a 6-year-old leading Congress. If enough hot air is let out of our elected officials, maybe, just maybe they will be able to get some useful pandemic legislation processed. Put every item in a separate bill, and vote on them one by one. Too time-consuming? Exactly what has Congress accomplished this past month? Too many small businesses and families are suffering due to their hot air and ignorance. If their egos do not permit them to do the job they were elected to do, then they should just leave. We don’t need them.
Robert Kast
Idaho Falls