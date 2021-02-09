Our representatives continue to make a laughing stock out of Idaho. They think that we are not capable of thinking for ourselves. These people, so out of touch with reality, would rather serve their own interests than those of the people. They want to keep this state stuck in decades past because they never learned what “separation of church and state” is supposed to mean.
A 2019 poll showed that 72% of Idahoans were in favor of legalizing cannabis for medical purposes, and yet Senate Joint Resolution 101 looms overhead with the threat of killing any chance this state has in reflecting the opinion of the people.
It’s a joke. This state loses millions to our legalized neighbors, and our elected representatives want to use scare tactics into thinking that this law does anything but holding this state back. The Post Register’s Facebook page is rife with contention with every article they publish, but whenever I see something about SJR 101, everyone is enraged by this amendment. If that isn’t telling, I don’t know what is.
To Idaho’s legislators — your job is to represent us, not to serve your own interests or agendas. Idahoans don’t want this. We don’t want this. We can vote you out. So do your job well, or we’ll find someone else to replace you.
Sammy Rich
Idaho Falls