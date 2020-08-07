I was talking to a neighbor when her daughter (a fifth-grader) joined us. A day later, I started reflecting on the questions the young girl had asked:
“If masks help prevent people from getting sick, why don’t more people wear them?”
President: “I don’t believe masks work.”
“If people go shopping without a mask, won’t other people and store workers get sick?”
President: “We need to open the economy up now and everything will be okay.”
“Why doesn’t the president listen to that doctor (Fauci)?”
President: “Ultraviolet lights and disinfectant can stop the virus, right?”
“Are a lot more people going to get sick and die?”
President: “It’s going to get worse before it gets better.”
“Will it take a long time to go away?”
President: “This virus will disappear soon, just go away.”
While listening to Trump constantly speaking in incoherent sentences while using a third graders’ vocabulary, I began to wonder. Can a fifth-grader with better insight into this pandemic be considered smarter than the president and his supporters?
Maybe we the people should demand any person running for political office be required to read and talk intelligently, possess the ability to make intelligent decisions based on actual facts and advice from experts, and be smarter than a fifth-grader. In order to eliminate this virus, we need science and common sense, not gut feelings and fairy dust.
Robert Kast
Ammon