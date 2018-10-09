If "greedy" Dr. Kenneth Krell had not been in the ICU at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center on Dec 12, 2012, I probably would be dead. The last thing on his mind was whether or not I could pay my bill and how much he would make.
Fortunately, I was able to pay my bill for attempting suicide, but if Bryan Smith had known about my mental illness he probably would have chalked it up to a moral failing on my part. God forbid I had no insurance and Bryan could come after me for my debt.
It must be a foreign concept to conservative politicians that sometimes people are sick due to no fault of their own. They are already struggling to get by, then people like Bryan have the audacity to say they should have to wallow in their misery to teach them a lesson.
I'm so glad Bryan was never my Sunday school teacher and that the biblical instruction I received came from the Holy Bible and Jesus, who said: "Judge not lest ye be judged."
Bryan, you were out of line to suggest the things you did in your Sept. 28 letter, especially that Dr. Krell is only worried about making money. You must have him confused with your lying president.
Shelly Newton
Rigby