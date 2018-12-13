From Bryan Smith’s Dec. 4 guest column, one would get the impression that the Post Register editorial to which he was responding was a hatchet job on him personally and that the editorial had called for him to be flogged, drawn and quartered. In fact, his name appears just once in the editorial, in a factual statement about his legal representation of the Idaho Freedom Foundation.
The point of the editorial was a straightforward defense of the right of the people to bring forward legislation through the initiative process and to have that legislation implemented as intended by the people.
Bryan Smith would have us believe that he is simply a valiant defender of the Idaho Constitution and not a right-wing political operative opposed to any expansion of Medicaid coverage in Idaho. From his point of view, the problem with expanding Medicaid, or even implementing the Affordable Care Act, is that once people have it, they like it. A major illness is one of the most common causes of personal financial distress in America, and one of the most feared life events for most people. A government program that alleviates that fear turns out to be really popular.
It’s kind of tough for right-wingers to oppose a popular program like this, so they have to disguise their motives. “Defender of the Constitution” sounds so much better than “just let poor people die,” which is what has happened in the past and what will happen again if Prop 2 is not implemented.
Bob Goetsch
Idaho Falls