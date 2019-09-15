I have a 2003 Monte Carlo. I bought it brand new. I have any and everything (door dings, etc.) repaired. I have tried to keep it in pristine condition. I had noticed a rock chip and door ding. All of a sudden I notice rust in all the wheel wells. I am confused; when did this happen? I take it in for a bid for repairs. I find out a chemical they are putting down to melt the snow is the culprit. Utah has done this for several years, and now Idaho is using it. If you have a rock chip, this chemical starts to eat the metal and cause rust rapidly.
The repair shop tells me vehicles that are 3-years-old are coming in with this problem. I call my insurance and they say normal wear and tear. I said if I have brand new tires and run over a nail, is that normal wear and tear? The second-largest amount of money we spend, other than a house, is our cars. Someone should be held responsible for this. My repairs are going to be almost as much as my car is worth. Where do I go and who do I sue? This is not okay. This chemical needs to stop being used.
R. Chase
Idaho Falls