I’ve always wondered what it would be like to be named as a person on President Nixon’s famed blacklist, and I’m guessing it’s similar to being named in a letter to the editor by the esteemed Mr. Ziel.
I think my “political nonsense” is still an open issue, as the current president continues to admire the historical heritage of the Southern Confederate states during and after the United States Civil War. That heritage would be similar to the racial views of hate and division by the late and not lamented Alabama Gov. George C. Wallace.
R. F. Bonney
Idaho Falls