To the brave millions of men and women who have served in our armed forces to preserve my American liberties and way of life, thank you. So many thousands of men and women gave up their lives so I might enjoy mine. For those who lost an appendage, or sight or their hearing, words of gratitude are not enough. I can’t imagine a greater dishonor to these brave men and women than the reprehensible assault on our nations’ capital on Jan. 6.
These men and women served so we can have the freedom to speak out against our political leaders. They fought to give us the freedom of religion, the right to bear arms and the privilege for peaceful protests. To those who were part of the despicable actions on our Capitol, you should thank God and the men and women of the armed forces that you weren’t slaughtered like the students in Tiananmen Square 1989 when they staged their protest in China and hundreds died. To those who lowered the American flag and raised a Trump flag, I am truly sorry that you’re too ignorant to understand the meaning of your actions. God bless America.
Trump began his assault on American democracy during the Iowa primary in 2015. If he didn’t win, it was rigged. It was fraudulent if he didn’t win the Republican nomination, defeat Clinton and then against Biden too. Common sense and education conquer ignorance, lies and fraudulent claims destroy civilizations.
Robert Kast
Ammon