Do you know what the college your child attends is supporting and teaching your child? Many of Idaho’s institutions of higher education are signing up to support the Marxist organization Blacks Lives Matter with over a billion dollars in assets. I watched an interview with one of the founders of BLM and she openly stated that they are “trained Marxists.”
Here is just a sampling of what you are paying for:
Boise State University has issued statements saying that all non-white people are oppressed and several of the college departments have links to the Black Lives Matter website. Check out the BSU “Tunnel of Oppression” and learn about what your kids are experiencing. And you are paying for this.
The University of Idaho has been promoting a BLM lecture series from pro-BLM supporters, and the University of Idaho Law School has jumped on board with both feet.
And not to be outdone, ISU promotes “solidarity against systemic racism and the resulting injustices and violence toward our BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and People of Color) community, students, and colleagues” and said the department’s faculty acknowledge “the colonized nature of scholarship.”
Our tax dollars are being used to promote a “cause,” and it should not be used to promote any cause much less one dedicated to destroying the foundation of our American republic, not democracy, but a representative republicThere’s much more, but I am limited to 250 words. by design. No wonder our kids are out in the streets rioting and looting, for they have been well-programed.
Andi Elliott
Hamer