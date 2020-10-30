“What you’re seeing and what you’re reading is not what’s happening,” Trump said in 2018. He continues the same line of mistruth today as he tells us COVID-19 is under control and going away. But it is not only Trump spewing this misinformation, it is our local and state Republican officials doing the same thing. McGeachin, Christensen, Zollinger, Moon, and Nate and “demanding an end to all state and local emergency orders." Karey Hanks, in total disregard for science, stated, "The fact that a pandemic may or may not be occurring changes nothing about the meaning or intent of the state Constitution."
McGeachin states, "We are by nature free and equal and have certain inalienable rights, among which are enjoying life and liberty."
Well, there is a pandemic and people are getting sick and dying. In fact, since Oct. 1 113 people have died in the state, and 13 in Bonneville County and growing more each day, according to the Idaho COVID-19 site. It took four months for the first 17 people to die in our county.
Everyone has the right to enjoy life. By simply wearing a mask and social distancing, we can protect ourselves and those around us from getting this disease. We can reduce the stress on our medical system and health care professionals. But most importantly to our Republican leaders, we can open our economy and have some sense of normality. A mask is not a political statement. Please, everyone, stop cutting off your nose to spite your face.
Jean Halford
Idaho Falls