What stupid engineer, sitting in an office, decided a turn lane on South Boulevard would solve the increasing traffic situation? Has he or she ever lived there or talked to anyone who does or has? Why would you think turning a beautiful street with the most beautiful trees in the city into a freeway is a good idea? Sure, there is increasing use as the city grows, but a turn lane won't solve that.
I've lived in this area of the city for over 60 years and have not seen a possible reason to spend millions of dollars to widen the street when just repainting the lines where they used to be worked and will work.
The old adage "if it ain't broke, don't fix it" seems to apply here. Get real, city planners. Spend the money where it will accomplish something.
Harlin Summers
Idaho Falls