News flash: 3.5 million hatchery cutthroat from a tank with inferior genetics and life history stocked in the South Fork between 1969 and 1981 made the “South Fork famous” and not the long-gone native population of cutthroats.
It was these “tank” fish that took over and overran the entire population of native South Fork cutthroats and forever changed the behavioral history of the entire population of South Fork cutthroats.
These tank fish, with inferior hatchery genetics and inferior life history, act completely different from fish propagated and raised in a river environment, with all of the obstacles and competition Mother Nature throws at them.
It is these tank fish that anglers became accustomed to because of their propensity to eagerly and with reckless abandon for life and fin to eagerly rise to a dry fly.
It’s is time IDFG to manage the South Fork as a wild fishery that benefits sportsmen and not a native cutthroat fishery because that native fishery ship, worthy of protections, sailed long, long ago.
Edmund Emory
Irwin