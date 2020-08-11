The title under Mark Fuller’s picture in July 29’s op-ed page reads Republican columnist. After reading his column “Wear a mask and cry unto God” the title should read “Republican theologian.”
Mr. Fuller’s piece was a religious jeremiad as political commentary. Yes, we are all a bit safer from COVID-19 when Mr. Fuller and the rest of us mask up whenever social distancing is impractical. But we are not being protected from Satan. We are warding off a pathogen that originated in Wuhan, China.
Masking up is a minor sacrifice and, for most of us, an inconvenience. I am a Republican for two reasons: 1) I am a conservative and 2) there is no meaningful place for real conservatives in the current Democratic Party. I am also a Christian. But Christians and non-Christians should be welcome in both parties. Mr. Fuller apparently assumed he was speaking to the choir.
Jay Gaskill
Idaho Falls