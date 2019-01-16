I think the city of Ammon should raise the speed limit on Midway Ave. to 40 mph-plus. That is how fast 80 percent of drivers are going. I have never seen such blatant disregard for a 25 mph speed limit.
This a neighborhood, not Sunnyside or 17th. Last summer a Bonneville County policeman was pulling people over for speeding. He pulled one after another driver over all afternoon with no break in the action.
Since then, the same speeding is still going on. Mayor Colletti, the city contracts through Bonneville County. The only fix for this problem is to have the Bonneville County police, monitor this road every week on different days of the week and let people know this is not going to be tolerated. This problem needs to be fixed.
R. Chase
Ammon