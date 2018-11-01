Conserving water for the City of Ammon is a priority and we are continuing to research and implement methods to do so. Our splash pad utilizes a system that recirculates and filters water to minimize water waste. In addition, our parks' irrigation systems are designed for water conservation. We would be happy to provide any member of the public with a tour of our facilities and discuss in more detail the water conservation measures currently in place.
Ken Knoch
Director of Parks and Recreation
Ammon