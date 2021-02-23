The initiative restriction bill will make it virtually impossible for grassroots campaigns to qualify initiatives for the ballot. As it stands, the only way to get an initiative approved for voting is if more than 36,000 of Idaho’s citizens have signed a petition indicating that we want to vote on it. This prevents frivolous initiatives but allows the will of the people to have at least a chance at equal time with the will of the professional lobbyists.
Isn’t that how democracy is supposed to work? Please don’t let our legislators revoke our constitutional right to be heard.
Melissa Rayne-Martin
Idaho Falls