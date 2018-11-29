I renewed my driver's license yesterday in Bingham County for the second time in a few weeks because I didn't realize that I had to ask for the Star Card. I mistakenly thought that with the new system all new licenses were the ID card. The office doesn't ask which you want, either. But finally arriving with all the requisite documents, I reapplied and got it. So today I was very surprised to read Alberto Gonzalez' comment, "It doesn't cost you any more." It cost me $15 more, $45 total.
G.K. Mathias
Blackfoot