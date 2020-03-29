If you have been told to stay home from work, school, unnecessary trips to town or even hanging out with friends: Please, stay home.
It doesn’t matter what age you are or what kind of immune system you have. The virus is spreading, and we have to do all that we can in order to slow it. By going out and about you are being selfish. Youth say if they get it it will be just an ordinary cold. Maybe for them. But what about your grandma and grandpa? You literally could kill them because you wanted to go and see your friends.
Stay inside and keep you and your loved ones happy.
Ashlyn Bowman
Firth