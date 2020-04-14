The purpose of the stimulus package and the payment protection plan is to give money to people and businesses so they can, for a time, pay their regular bills, rent, utilities and food. Those already on public assistance will not see a loss of income or benefits.
Why, then, is the media, including the Post Register’s April 5 front page, running stories about utilities pledging not to shut off services and states postponing eviction orders? Its almost like they are coaching people not to pay their bills, and knowing human nature that's exactly what many will do.
Andi Elliott
Hamer