Where is the Tea Party? Why are there not howls of disgust to our legislators over the spending package going through Congress? Are we willing to vote out of office those who vote to spend more and more of our taxpayer money? They won't present a budget but continue to do omnibus or continuing resolutions. They feel there is no political price for this overspending.
Check out the national debt, or better yet, check out the interest we are paying to foreign countries for carrying our debt. Interest is 8 percent of the budget, 15 percent on defense. If interest rates go up, next year's interest will be larger than all of Medicaid. In 2024, interest will be larger than our national defense budget. This is financial slavery coming.
Lawmakers will always want to spend any money they can find, they cannot stop the addiction to overspend and over-promise. Unfunded mandates (currently $6 trillion) include pensions, Social Security and Medicare. Social Security, Medicare and the Department of Health and Human Services ($3.2 million per minute) represents 52 percent of the budget, the 48 percent goes toward our defense, etc.
Vote out these legislators that OK these debt-ridden budgets or our children and grandchildren will be taxed at an immense rate that will collapse the free market. This poses a substantial risk to our nation.
Stop the spending now.
Lynda Edwards
Idaho Falls