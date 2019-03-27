I have a novel idea. Let’s stop playing Social Worker and “proxy parent” and focus on academics. Let’s let our teachers “teach.”
And let’s build schools that are efficient, economical and effective rather than the Taj Mahal we have over in Rigby. I can only imagine the heating and cooling bills of that monstrosity.
And how much of our Idaho state budget are we going to allow to be thrown into an education system that is underachieving? Focus on the core curriculum. Stop graduating kids by twisting teachers’ arms to give them a passing grade.
(And yes, I’ve had it happen, and I refused. But then the principal simply changed the grade behind my back so the kid could play football. Didn’t matter that he had only had come to class once that semester.)
And for those schools that waste money (say, $30,000 on a crow’s nest) it’s past time for taxpayers to rise up and put a halt to this waste. How is a “crow’s nest” going to educate a child? How about that money being put into a vocational program so that kids can have a skill upon graduation?
There are many ways to improve our financial situation without increasing taxes if taxpayers would become involved in how our monies are being spent and often wasted, and hold our officials accountable.
Andi Elliott
Hamer