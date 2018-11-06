I would like to address a few items here.
If you call me on a robocall, I will ignore and more than likely vote against what the call advocates.
Quit trashing opponents tell me what you can bring to the table.
Try to be nice. It is not about you. You are to be elected to office to represent the people. Do so.
I am not religious, Democratic or Republican. Don't tell me what will happen to me if I don't vote your way. God was not part of a party.
Please do what you swear: to represent the people.
Jeff Ireland
Rigby