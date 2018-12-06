The voluntary use of psychoactive chemicals like methamphetamine is almost never a victimless crime.
Druggies have turned to meth because opiates are now too expensive? Let’s make sure the cost of meth is higher by imposing the price that really hurts: the loss of freedom to ever hurt anyone again.
When street drugs induce violent behavior, zero tolerance is the only effective response: Nothing less than strict, no-excuses liability; rule and consequences; the full measure of punishment for the resulting harm to persons and property; yes, sympathy for victims; no leniency for violent perps. Period. Full stop.
We don’t want the slide to get steeper. Full and relentless attention to victim impact - by law enforcement, the courts, journalists and the media. No soft coverage of violent crime in deference to the community’s “image,” ever. The Post Register is off to a strong start. In contrast, the Oakland press tried for years to sugarcoat that city’s slide into the abyss. Oakland used to be a safe place.
We Idahoans are tough enough and smart enough to face down an ugly trend and stop the slide.
Denial leads nowhere but downhill.
Jay Gaskill
Idaho Falls