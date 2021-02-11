I am a Republican, but I agree totally with the editorial by David Roth. We do not need to pay, from public monies, to ”defend” our Legislature. They need to just practice in the chambers the correct way to make changes, through discussion and voting — not take their ideas to the courts, which is not where laws are supposed to be developed. It’s in our elected officials.
This expenditure of our money for our elected officials to fight for their ideas and opinions is a total waste of money. We didn’t elect our representatives to just spend money in suing for opinions but should be used much more responsibly. I really can’t believe they want to waste $40 million dollars on legal battles in places unsuited to governing. Please eliminate this fund and put it into schools, health care and those less fortunate, especially during this difficult time.
I will be watching who does what, and I will make my vote count in the next election.
Laurie Reynolds
Idaho Falls