City council and mayor are in the final stages of decision-making regarding annexation of a west side group of properties. It is well known that annexations are being conducted to require users of city services "pay their fair share," as has been commonly heard.
While that may be appropriate in some circumstances, it is certainly not appropriate for the west side group. The west side is comprised of properties using city utilities fully, partially and not using them at all. Further, some of the properties do not have utilities available at property boundaries and, the road is unimproved and destined to remain in the county.
The result will be to inequitably increase property taxes for partial services to some properties and for services not provided at all to others. Additionally, the city is well aware that state Legislature is considering statutory change assuring property owners have a say individually in annexation as opposed to the currently authorized unilateral authority to annex provided by statute.
Under the current statute, however, city officials are required to assure equitable collection of taxes for development of the urban fringe. I encourage them to perform their responsibility accordingly and not approve the west side annexation. Annexation should be conducted such that proposed increases in property owners' taxes are supported by factual use and/or planned use of services.
A. Rodgers
Idaho Falls