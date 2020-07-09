Happy Fourth of July. Former Democratic presidential candidate John Kerry says he is encouraged by what’s happening.
The majority of Americans are not. The mobs include people who are political, lawless, unpatriotic, exploited, fatherless, uneducated, disadvantaged, poor and dysfunctional family-wise. Others are exploiters and handlers who don’t address root causes. Some are single-minded about protecting Blacks, but not cops, national history, artifacts and patriotism. Two terms under a Black president didn’t help. If Black Lives Matter were a legitimate organization, they would have returned the stolen goods and helped clean up the broken glass and broken lives (both Black and white).
They wouldn’t be attacking the police. They would be about service, self-worth and character. Character remains on trial in America. As radicals get control of our churches, government, police, army, media and schools, we could become automatons and cannon fodder for socialist masters and even despots. There is no end of examples of oppression throughout world history. It is the source of suffering, murder and war. It destroys self-worth, happiness, freedom and humanity itself. I worry.
Doctor King preached peaceful protests. I’ve written about my success back East in helping the disadvantaged. The tools and solutions remain the same (not complex). Many current images on TV should be chilling and depressing to all of us. Everyone is a VIP and deserves respect and justice. Don’t paint Black Lives Matter on basketball courts or take a knee on the field. All lives matter, and so does our country. Supporting and voting for the right persons and things is our best protection.
Stanton Anderson
Idaho Falls