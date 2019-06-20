This note is to request consistent striping of outside edges of roads in Idaho Falls.
Several roads in the area are not consistent in striping the outside edges. For example, the northbound lane of East River Road has a solid white line on the outside, but the southbound lane does not. Anderson Road does not have outside edge markings.
Why is this important? It is easier to see the lane when driving at night in rain. Also, many cars now have lane detection features which require both sides of a lane to be marked with a line to be truly useful. These serve to reduce accidents.
Perhaps some of these roads were planned to be widened and so the side that was going to have a lane added was not marked. But so much time has elapsed since the original plans that it is probably better to go ahead and mark the outside edges anyway.
Daniel Devasirvatham
Idaho Falls