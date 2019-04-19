I'm sure Lucy's Pizzeria is a wonderful place to eat, but why would you relegate to the 4th page the fact that a student at Sandcreek Middle School brought a gun to school? I happened to be at the school at that time along with four other family members, including two of my grandchildren. The cafeteria was also full of students eating lunch.
There is no reason for a child to bring a weapon to school. Does that person not know of all the horrible things that have happened at other schools when someone brings a gun to school? There is absolutely no reason to have a gun in school unless you had another agenda. Don't think just because we live in small-town Idaho that something gruesome won't or can't happen here.
I hope that this person isn't just given a slap on the hand. Zero tolerance.
Pam Bartlett
Idaho Falls