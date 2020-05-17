The traffic lights in Ammon have gone a long way to decreasing traffic congestion. They have been desperately needed for a long time. Might I suggest a way to further ease the flow of traffic?
Many times I have found myself at lights in Ammon waiting for the light to change from a left-turn arrow to a green for those going straight. While convenient, I would ask if they are necessary. Certainly, at some intersections they are, but at others, the traffic flow is low enough most of the time that those turning left would get through the intersection during the regular cycle without a need for the arrow at all.
Some intersections in the county have gone to having the arrow come after the straight. If Ammon’s lights were set for that, my experience tells me that at some of the intersections, at least, most of the time the arrow would not be needed at all. This would increase the flow of traffic and reduce the pollutants that idling vehicles are releasing into the air. It could be a win for everyone.
Coleen Madsen
Ammon