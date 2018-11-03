It’s welcoming to have the opportunity to vote for one of two very competent women for the second highest seat in Idaho.
In the Post Register’s recent endorsement of Janice McGeachin’s opponent, it missed noting the support Ms. McGeachin has given to eastern Idaho.
She very aptly represented us in Boise for 10 years in the Idaho House. Along with many other local responsibilities, she is a small business owner having hired many employees here, and she has helped support many other small local businesses through her purchases. She knows what it’s like to have to meet a payroll, to pay the monthly bills and all the required related local, state and federal taxes even if she doesn’t support where these funds are going.
Eastern Idahoans are faced with a first — the opportunity to do something that hasn’t happened in a long time — the opportunity to vote in a true Eastern Idaho voice to one of the top two seats in Boise. And most importantly, why not make the very first lady to hold this seat, an eastern Idaho lady.
Chaz Houpt
Idaho Falls