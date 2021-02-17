As a teacher, patron and community member I support the District 91 School board members, and I urge you to consider the strength and courage it has taken these volunteers to make the decisions they have for our students, staff and community during unprecedented times even if you personally did not agree with all of their decisions.
As an engineer turned mathematics teacher, I can tell you that science and data are at the center of most of the decisions that I make, but the pandemic has also taught me a lot about myself, my family and our community. Some people are more willing to make personal sacrifices than others, to put others’ well-being before their own.
These board members listened as patrons and parents demanded full in person school, and so the board opened school in person. Then the same patrons and parents demanded the board do something about the quarantine because too many students were missing out on school after being exposed to students that had COVID-19, so the board changed to hybrid to allow the social distancing that would decrease quarantine. The choice to go to hybrid may not be something you agree with, but it did stop the quarantining of healthy children.
We do not need any more division in this community. Support this board, do not support a recall against volunteers who have done nothing but weigh the input from patrons, Eastern Idaho Public Health, staff and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to make the best-balanced decision they could.
Julie {span}Nawrocki{/span}
Idaho Falls