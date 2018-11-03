The Idaho Legislature is eligible for full-time, state-funded Blue Cross medical insurance which is paid for by the taxpayers of Idaho. Today, with inflation, this amounts to approximately a $14,000/year benefit to the legislators (a cost of nearly $1.5 Million to the citizens of Idaho). And yet eastern Idaho GOP legislators are adamantly opposed to providing basic health care to those who really need it. Please vote "yes" on Proposition 2, and kick these candidates out of office. Vote for people who really care about the well-being of the Idaho people.
Dale R. Clark
Idaho Falls