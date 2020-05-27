As the deadline is approaching to submit voting ballots, I would like to shine a positive spotlight on Rep. Julianne Young.
She is a remarkable champion of traditional family values, including protecting children from things that are harmful to them, such as obscenity. I am so grateful to her and her husband and also her children for their real sacrifice to help stand firm in fighting for what is best for our communities and state. Please support Representative Young by voting for her.
Craig Cobia
Sugar City